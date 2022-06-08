Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Upgraded to Outperform by JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $72.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $164.00 to $111.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.67.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $58.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.64. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $195.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.69.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6990.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.67) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 307.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

