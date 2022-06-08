National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Stock Position Lowered by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in National Bank were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of National Bank by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of National Bank by 48.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of National Bank by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank during the third quarter worth $273,000. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NBHC shares. Stephens boosted their target price on National Bank from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

In other National Bank news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $232,116.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,208 shares in the company, valued at $12,454,544.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. National Bank Holdings Co. has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $48.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.89.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.06). National Bank had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $67.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.45%.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

