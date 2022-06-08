Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 391.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares during the last quarter.

Get Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund alerts:

Shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund stock opened at 11.39 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of 10.06 and a 52 week high of 20.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 11.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.