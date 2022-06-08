Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.36.

NUE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $133.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.73. The stock has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.23. Nucor has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. Nucor’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor will post 29.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

