OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,081,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 98,838 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.82% of OceanFirst Financial worth $24,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 104,872 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 22,595 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,714 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,107 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 2,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OCFC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $24.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.10.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $93.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.72%.

About OceanFirst Financial (Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.