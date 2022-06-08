Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 177,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 353,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,052 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 28,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,315,000 after buying an additional 15,781 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $681,957,000 after buying an additional 35,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ODFL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.17.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $267.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.42. The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.