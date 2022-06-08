OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,431,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,893,387 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.42% of OneConnect Financial Technology worth $23,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 24,126 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 24,299 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 26,887 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 573.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 31,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut OneConnect Financial Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

NYSE OCFT opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $514.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.40. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 31.20% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

