Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Shares Gap Down to $5.21

Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.21, but opened at $5.00. Owlet shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 744 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OWLT. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Owlet from $2.50 to $3.25 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.22 million and a P/E ratio of -2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Owlet ( NYSE:OWLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owlet, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Owlet by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,722,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,939 shares during the period. Anqa Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owlet by 13.3% during the first quarter. Anqa Management LLC now owns 1,618,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after buying an additional 190,343 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Owlet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 1,072,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 22,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Owlet by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,049,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Finally, Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owlet during the first quarter valued at about $3,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Owlet Company Profile (NYSE:OWLT)

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include Smart Sock, a baby monitor to track an infant's oxygen levels, heart rates, and sleep trends; Dream Sock, an app to assist children for better sleep; Cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere; and Dream Lab, an interactive online platform that assists families in building healthy sleep habits.

