Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,688 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,504,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,501,000 after buying an additional 369,876 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,416,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,145 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,020,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,495,000 after purchasing an additional 85,037 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,405,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of PK opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $22.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -2.92%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PK. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.