Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,571 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Peabody Energy worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,838 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,200 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 399.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

In other news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $463,142.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,680.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTU opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $33.29.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.04). The company had revenue of $691.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BTU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peabody Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.