Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 981.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,343 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,505,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,350,000 after buying an additional 6,272,693 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,622,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,905,000 after buying an additional 1,265,836 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 1,723.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,319,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,449,000 after buying an additional 1,247,060 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,119,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 3,458,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,547,000 after buying an additional 478,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $39.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.11 and a beta of 1.00. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.49.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -160.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perrigo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $909,128.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Perrigo (Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.