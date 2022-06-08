Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.79.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.50 to C$43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

PWCDF opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average of $31.22.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

