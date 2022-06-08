Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pretium Resources in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of NYSE:PVG opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $15.65.
About Pretium Resources (Get Rating)
Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pretium Resources (PVG)
- 3 Intriguing Stocks With Sub-10 P/E Ratios
- Time to Buy Take-Two Interactive Stock
- Snap Inc: Revised Guidance & Steeping Losses
- 3 Software Plays Showing Signs of Recovery
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.