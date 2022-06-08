Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pretium Resources in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PVG opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $15.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pretium Resources by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 286,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,236,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $628,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 2,602.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,920,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,144,000 after buying an additional 2,811,971 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pretium Resources (Get Rating)

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.