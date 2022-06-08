Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 771.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,090,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817,312 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,781,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,960,000 after purchasing an additional 895,728 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,353,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 773,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,941,000 after purchasing an additional 215,528 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 215,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,620,000 after purchasing an additional 127,228 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFG stock opened at $72.20 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.66 and a 52-week high of $80.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.46.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.33.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,603. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

