Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRVB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $267.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.75.

Provention Bio ( NASDAQ:PRVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVB. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 5,895,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,409 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Provention Bio by 5,117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 715,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 702,011 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Provention Bio by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 783,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 219,834 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Provention Bio by 967.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 226,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 205,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Provention Bio by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 99,502 shares during the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

