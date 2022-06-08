Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Quaker Chemical worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 53,578.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 211,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,170,000 after acquiring an additional 211,101 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,779,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 499,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,329,000 after acquiring an additional 35,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 25.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after acquiring an additional 12,384 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,824,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KWR opened at $159.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.18. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $134.27 and a one year high of $276.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.44.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.42. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 28.97%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet cut Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

