Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the third quarter worth $139,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum-Si during the third quarter valued at $561,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Quantum-Si in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael P. Mckenna sold 6,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $26,389.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Dyer sold 6,478 shares of Quantum-Si stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $25,976.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QSI stock opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $525.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.54. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.01.

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, develops a single molecule detection platform for sample preparation and sequencing. It offers a proprietary single molecule detection platform for use in semiconductor industry to field proteomics to enable next generation protein sequencing. The company was incorporated in 2013 is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

