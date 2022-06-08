Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

REMYY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rémy Cointreau from €180.00 ($193.55) to €200.00 ($215.05) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Rémy Cointreau from €294.00 ($316.13) to €313.00 ($336.56) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €167.00 ($179.57) to €162.00 ($174.19) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rémy Cointreau has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.91.

OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.71. Rémy Cointreau has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

