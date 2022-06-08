Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 31,324 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $629,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,568,000 after purchasing an additional 83,518 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $326,000. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 48,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 117,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter.

DVY stock opened at $131.37 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $111.53 and a 1-year high of $133.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.888 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

