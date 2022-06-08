Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 88,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AZEK as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $46.56. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.38.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $396.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on AZEK from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AZEK from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on AZEK from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AZEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

