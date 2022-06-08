Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.40% of TrueBlue worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TrueBlue by 310.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TrueBlue by 10.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 13,627 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in TrueBlue in the third quarter worth $566,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in TrueBlue by 10.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in TrueBlue by 135.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 22,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TBI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered TrueBlue from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered TrueBlue from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on TrueBlue in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TrueBlue currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

TBI opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $32.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.74. The company has a market capitalization of $738.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.48.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

