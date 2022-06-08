Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.69 Million Holdings in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) by 1,280.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 947,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 878,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of RLX Technology worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the third quarter worth about $35,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 80,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLX Technology stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of -0.86. RLX Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $9.93.

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $298.84 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 38.22%. On average, analysts expect that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RLX. Zacks Investment Research raised RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

