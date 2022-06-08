Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 208,300 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of CareDx worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 2,183.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

In other CareDx news, Director Grace Colon sold 5,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $119,168.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,031.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 311,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,043,662.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,567 shares of company stock valued at $640,336 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 0.83. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $96.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average of $36.83.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on CareDx in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.80.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

