Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 53,000 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 53,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 14.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,567,000 after purchasing an additional 91,931 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 361,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter worth about $5,727,000. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARES stock opened at $73.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.18. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $90.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.10 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 119.61%.

In other news, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc acquired 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,286,327.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,261,201.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.56.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

