Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of Goosehead Insurance at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 17,226 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $1,374,118.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,479.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Ryan Langston sold 30,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,472 shares of company stock worth $6,409,944. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.43.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $49.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.02, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.88. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $43.66 and a one year high of $181.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.56.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.69 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

