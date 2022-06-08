Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 984,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,962 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.77% of Renasant worth $37,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,207,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,666,000 after acquiring an additional 45,008 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Renasant by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,762,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,627,000 after buying an additional 11,119 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,111,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Renasant by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,158,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,964,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Renasant by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,660,000 after buying an additional 32,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. Renasant Co. has a 52 week low of $28.64 and a 52 week high of $44.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Renasant had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $137.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.71%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RNST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renasant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

