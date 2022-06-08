Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 7,300 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) received a GBX 7,300 ($91.48) target price from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RIO. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($60.15) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,200 ($65.16) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,800 ($85.21) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 6,000 ($75.19) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,868.46 ($73.54).

RIO stock opened at GBX 6,029.55 ($75.56) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,743.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,456.69. The company has a market capitalization of £97.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,354 ($54.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,343 ($79.49).

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($67.29), for a total value of £40,919.40 ($51,277.44).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

