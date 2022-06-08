Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 104 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. GenWealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,164,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $932,000.

Shares of TLH opened at $120.66 on Wednesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $118.69 and a 1-year high of $153.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.70.

