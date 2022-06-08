Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 16,250 Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) by 812,500.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,250 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.08% of United States Natural Gas Fund worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 388.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,112,000 after acquiring an additional 736,328 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,864,000 after acquiring an additional 12,677 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 251.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 227,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 162,787 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,575,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UNG opened at $31.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.81. United States Natural Gas Fund, LP has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $32.03.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

