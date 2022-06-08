Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 179 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 263.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.43.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $136.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.67. The company has a quick ratio of 28.15, a current ratio of 28.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.78. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.03 and a 52 week high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.19 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.93%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

