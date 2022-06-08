Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 4,351 Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 1,485.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,142,000 after buying an additional 58,133 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 662.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 74,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 64,731 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 93,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,026,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FLTB opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.47. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.93 and a 12 month high of $52.68.

