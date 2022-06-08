Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 5,300 Shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT – Get Rating) by 131.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XMPT. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of XMPT stock opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $30.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.23.

