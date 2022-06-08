Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 6,806 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 1,028.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,806 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,883,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,001,000 after buying an additional 2,639,187 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,986,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,074,000 after purchasing an additional 828,482 shares in the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 2,556,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,548 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,143,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,425,000 after purchasing an additional 418,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on International Game Technology from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Game Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

NYSE IGT opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.24. International Game Technology PLC has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $32.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

