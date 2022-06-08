Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,117,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,933,000 after buying an additional 2,883,122 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 172.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 954,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,972,000 after buying an additional 604,179 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 564,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after buying an additional 371,489 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $9,120,000. Finally, Iowa State Bank increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 478,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after buying an additional 110,582 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of CWI stock opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $30.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.66.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.