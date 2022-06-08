Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2,737.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 630,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 608,631 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 251.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 357,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 255,708 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 918,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 301,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.17. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 24.04%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEVA. Piper Sandler cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.64.

In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $1,068,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,401.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

