Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 909.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12,856.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.41. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $35.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $967.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.36 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 19.70%. Spirit Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.85.

About Spirit Airlines (Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.