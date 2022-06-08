Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 1,992 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 191,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after acquiring an additional 35,802 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.66 and a 12-month high of $50.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.00.

