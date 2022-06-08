Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 3,624 Shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.39% of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAPP. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 468.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 237.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 23,320 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $223,000.

DAPP stock opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.78. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $36.36.

