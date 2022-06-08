Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 691 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 72.38 and a beta of 0.62. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 309.52%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

