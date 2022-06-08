Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 1,830 Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,502,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,622,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,236,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,514,000 after purchasing an additional 111,301 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

KRNT stock opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $181.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.20 and a beta of 1.94.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KRNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $202.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kornit Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.80.

Kornit Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.