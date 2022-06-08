Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,221,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 274,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,372,000 after acquiring an additional 134,090 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 746.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,547,000 after acquiring an additional 105,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 43.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,437,000 after acquiring an additional 102,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,421,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,403,000 after acquiring an additional 98,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $97.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.05 and its 200 day moving average is $110.36. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $89.14 and a 12 month high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $451.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.21 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 35.97%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 101.15%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

