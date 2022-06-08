Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 436.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,229,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,568,000 after buying an additional 127,866 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth $10,882,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 313,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,313,000 after buying an additional 51,745 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 317,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,911,000 after buying an additional 45,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,876,000 after buying an additional 37,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.13, for a total transaction of $1,175,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.80, for a total transaction of $82,236.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,172 shares of company stock worth $4,658,312 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $176.49 on Wednesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $192.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.66. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

