Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) by 328.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares India 50 ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INDY opened at $43.24 on Wednesday. iShares India 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $41.42 and a 12-month high of $53.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.41 and a 200 day moving average of $46.19.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.