Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 4.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 181.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 253.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,040,000 after purchasing an additional 496,030 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 259.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 23,572 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 64.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of C3.ai from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.15.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $67.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.64.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 75.99% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $45,583.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,816 shares of company stock worth $218,278 in the last 90 days. 52.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

