Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $203,000 Stock Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Revolve Group by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RVLV shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,202 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total value of $1,732,812.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 78,916 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $4,132,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 358,885 shares of company stock worth $19,102,294. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVLV opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $89.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.78 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

