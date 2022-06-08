Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $205,000 Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 118.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of J. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 168,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,173,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 928,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,091,000 after acquiring an additional 21,056 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,005,000 after acquiring an additional 55,105 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:J opened at $137.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.22. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.11 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.06%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on J. StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

