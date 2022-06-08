Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $213,000 Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 238.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Shares of SDVY stock opened at $27.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.36. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $31.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

