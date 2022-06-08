Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $222,000 Position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 5,436.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,254 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHB. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 160.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 16,130 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,276,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,634,000 after buying an additional 124,648 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after buying an additional 90,705 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 335,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after buying an additional 14,359 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PHB opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.52.

