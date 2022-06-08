Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $226,000 Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 3,144.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARMK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Aramark by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Aramark by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000.

ARMK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $34.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average of $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 60.23, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Aramark has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $39.95.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently 75.86%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

