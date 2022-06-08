Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $244,000 Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,654 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 6,721.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 118,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 116,684 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 35.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,756,000 after purchasing an additional 26,058 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.53. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $133.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.58 and its 200 day moving average is $69.62.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 40.26%. The company had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.57.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

